By Bree Guy

CBS2 Weather Intern

Temps are getting up there! We are expecting to just scrape 90 today.

Along with the high temperatures, there will be high humidity. Light and loose clothing is recommended.

There will be a heat advisory in the city that branches out to western and northern areas.

Also, what has become the normal for this month, an air quality alert will be in affect for northern areas so take precautions if you have sensitive respiratory issues.

There may be a pop up shower this afternoon but it looks like most of it avoids the area and moves out pretty quickly.

If it doesn’t come during the afternoon, there is also a chance it may roll through later tonight but it’s still the same fast moving story.

Tomorrow is when the brunt of the rain will occur so make sure to bring the umbrella.

Overall, the rest of the week is looking amazing with mid-80 degree temperatures and the humidity even starts to come down later in the week.