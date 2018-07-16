  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Welcome to Monday! We’re starting off the work week with a scorcher…temps this morning already touching 80 and we’ll keep going until the upper 80s & mid 90s in spots!

CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Coupled with the humidity, some spots will feel like 100 degrees! A Heat Advisory is in effect today & tomorrow due to the high heat & humidity.

CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A few isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon, but the real rain threat will be tomorrow as a cold front approaches. While we’ll be a touch cooler, it’ll still be rather hot & very humid before that front. Some storms could produce torrential rain leading to localized flooding…so be extra cautious!

CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It looks like we dry out for the rest of the week with much lower humidity, so we just have to get through today & tomorrow!

