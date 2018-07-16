By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to Monday! We’re starting off the work week with a scorcher…temps this morning already touching 80 and we’ll keep going until the upper 80s & mid 90s in spots!

Coupled with the humidity, some spots will feel like 100 degrees! A Heat Advisory is in effect today & tomorrow due to the high heat & humidity.

A few isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon, but the real rain threat will be tomorrow as a cold front approaches. While we’ll be a touch cooler, it’ll still be rather hot & very humid before that front. Some storms could produce torrential rain leading to localized flooding…so be extra cautious!

It looks like we dry out for the rest of the week with much lower humidity, so we just have to get through today & tomorrow!