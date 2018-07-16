  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Local TV, Untermyer Gardens, Yonkers

YONKERS (CBSNewYork) – Major renovations at a popular Westchester garden have turned the attraction into one of the area’s hidden gems.

Cynthia Zak says Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers brings back happy memories. “My mom used to bring me here 40 years ago in a stroller and push me around when I was born,” the Hastings on Hudson resident said.

Zak showed off the Persian garden to a friend, days after the free city space repaired and restored the venue’s water canals.

“This has really impressed me. It’s just so unbelievable,” Nader Soliman said.

Garden organizers raised $500,000 in private donations to fund the nine-month project. They tell CBS2’s Cindy Hsu the plumbing was 100 years old and pipes were leaking all over.

“We ripped out the plumbing. We ripped out the concrete, rebuilt the bridges, put in a new lining, and basically re-built the whole thing,” Untermyer gardens conservancy president, Stephen Byrns explained.

This is only phase one of an extensive face lift.

Organizers are turning to the city and state to fund the rest of the project. They’ll need $2.5 million to recondition the swimming pool and also fix the “temple of the sky” – something visitors hope to see happen.

“I think it’s awesome. Continue to do so. Put the tax dollars to use on things like this,” Patricia Bardaghawi of Yonkers said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s