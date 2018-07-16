TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With temperatures reaching the high 80s Monday, some Long Island residents are demanding to know why their community pool is still closed after five years of waiting.

The Town of Islip shuttered Roberto Clemente Park’s Olympic-sized pool amid budget cuts in 2013. Then as it was set to reopen, tons of polluted debris dumped at the site forced the entire park’s closure.

The park has finally reopened, but still no pool despite a scheduled summer 2018 completion date. “You said 2018 it is now July 16,” community advocate Nelsena A. Day said to CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The community advocate and local residents say the town seems to have no sense of urgency to reopen the pool. “Just a few people, Some in the car sleeping. They’re just taking their time,” Brentwood resident Royetta Alston observed.

A town spokesperson claims crews are working around the clock, but have been faced with a “Pandora’s Box” including pool walls that needed to be rebuilt and weather delays in March and April.

“What kind of weather? We didn’t have 12 feet of snow… so what are they talking about?” Nelsena Day countered.

Town officials say they believe they are now in the home stretch, but have not said if 2018 means anytime this summer when the pool is needed most.