Filed Under:Guggenheim, Intrepid Air And Space Museum, Museums, New York City, New York Public Library

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Got a New York Public Library card? Some of the priciest museums in the city are now free.

Starting Monday, a card from the New York Public Library – or the Queens and Brooklyn systems – can get you free admission into some 33 museums and other cultural institutions, including the Guggenheim and the Intrepid.

Library cardholders can go at Culturepass.nyc, select a date and institution and download passes for up to four guests.

The program is aimed at boosting access to the arts for New Yorkers.

The full list of participating organizations and restrictions is available at Culturepass.nyc.

