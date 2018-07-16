HELSINKI (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is in Finland, where he’s meeting one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both leaders made brief opening remarks to reporters ahead of their meeting at Finland’s Presidential Palace.

“Frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years,” Trump said. “I’ve been here not too long, but it’s getting close to two years, but I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship.”

The president said the two will be having discussions “on everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China.”

“I really think the world wants to see us get along,” Trump said. “We are the two great nuclear powers. We have 90 percent of the nuclear and that’s not a good thing, it’s a bad thing.”

Trump also congratulated Putin on hosting the World Cup, calling it “one of the best ever.”

Ahead of the meeting Monday, Trump met with the president of Finland. When asked bout the upcoming sit-down with Putin, Trump did not offer any details.

“We’ll do just fine, thank you,” Trump said.

But earlier Monday, the president wrote on Twitter that “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! ”

Trump was referring to Special Council Robert Mueller indicting 12 Russian military officers last week for allegedly interfering with the 2016 presidential election. Putin has denied being involved.

“I find it hard to believe, but that’s what one of the purposes of this meeting is, so the president can see eye-to-eye with President Putin and ask him about it,” said National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump told CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor that he had low expectations for the summit.

“I go into a meeting like that never with high expectations, but maybe some really good stuff can happen,” he said. “I wanna do great for our country and I’m sure he wants to do well for his.”

The president is meeting first alone with Putin and translators. After, there will be an expanded meeting with the president will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bolton and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Senate’s number two Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, is warning the president to be wary of Putin.

“Putin is an autocrat. He’s a thug. He does not respect the rule of law,” he said. “Obviously, he doesn’t respect our democracy.”

Trump and Putin have met briefly at other events, but this will be the first time the two will have extended talks.