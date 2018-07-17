NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The fourth anniversary of the death of Eric Garner on Staten Island has brought action by the NYPD impatient over the slow pace of a federal investigation.

Garner died four years ago Tuesday while being arrested for selling loose cigarettes. Cell phone video showed Officer Daniel Pantaleo putting Garner in an apparent chokehold.

Garner, who had asthma, is heard gasping, “I can’t breathe.” He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide caused in part by the chokehold.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo and the Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation. Typically, the police department waits for federal prosecutors to conclude civil rights violations inquiries before taking action.

But now the NYPD says if no action is taken by the Justice Department by the end of next month, the NYPD will move forward with their disciplinary proceedings against Pantaleo.

“Based on our most recent conversations, it has become clear that a definite date by which time a final decision by the U.S. DOJ will be rendered in this matter cannot be predicted,” Lawrence Byrne, deputy commissioner for legal matters, wrote to prosecutor Paige Fitzgerald.

“The NYPD has come to the conclusion that given the extraordinary passage of time since the incident without a final decision on the U.S. DOJ’s criminal investigation, any further delay in moving ahead with our own disciplinary proceedings can no longer be justified,” Byrne added.

A police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, will prosecute Panteleo under a memorandum of understanding with the NYPD, according to Byrne.

In a statement, the DOJ said it already told the police department in the spring it could go forward and that the move “does not have any bearing on the decision-making timeline.”

“We want to see this done,” Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, said at a press conference Monday with the Rev. Al Sharpton. “We just want justice for my son, Eric. It’s not just for Pantaleo. It’s for the other five officers who was involved.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the action is overdue.

“I don’t know why the Justice Department didn’t make a decision up or down a long time ago,” he said. “I think the NYPD is doing exactly the right thing here.”

A lawyer for Pantaleo, who’s been on paid desk duty, declined comment on Monday.

Pat Lynch, head of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, called on the DOJ to close its case but said that the officer deserves due process in the disciplinary process.

Garner’s family received $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)