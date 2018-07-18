EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Coming off a dismal 3-13 season, the New York Giants will kick off their 2018 training camp eager to rebuild.

WHEN AND WHERE: METLIFE SPORTS COMPLEX IN EAST RUTHERFORD

The nine practice sessions open to the public will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, which is located on the MetLife Sports Complex at 1925 N Service Road, East Rutherford, New Jersey. There is no admission charge.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Thursday, July 26, at 2:45 p.m.

Friday, July 27, at 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, at 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 29, at 2:45 p.m.

Monday, July 30, at 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

Gates open one hour before each practice session begins. Limited seating is provided alongside the practice fields.

Parking is free and located in Lot K on the grounds of the MetLife Sports Complex. Lot K will open up for parking two hours prior to the start of practice. The parking lot will close one hour following the conclusion of practice.

A select group of veterans from past New York Giants teams will sign autographs during each practice for all fans. A listing who and when among the participants will be released on Giants.com.

Each day after practice, a rotating group of current Giants players will sign autographs for the first 400 fans age 12 and under behind the Kids’ Zone area.

The Big Blue Kids’ Zone will feature games, face painting and inflatables for kids of all ages. It will be open from when the gates open through the end of practice.

In the event of inclement weather (including rain, wind, thunderstorms or extreme heat), practices will be moved indoors and be closed to the public. Check Giants.com prior to every practice for up-to-the-minute changes in the daily practice schedule.