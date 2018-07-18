FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Football season is right around the corner, Jets fans! As the team gets ready for the regular season, all eyes will be on the competition to see which signal caller will start the season behind center.

Will it be the veteran journeyman Josh McCown? Will it be the comeback kid Teddy Bridgewater? Could Gang Green throw the number three overall pick Sam Darnold into the mix right away? Only time will tell, but the battle will be fought once the team kicks off training camp on July 26.

WHEN AND WHERE: AHJTC IN FLORHAM PARK

Club/PSL season ticket holders will have the chance to see the team practice for the first time at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

AHJTC is located at 1 Jets Drive in Florham Park, New Jersey. For each of the four days, parking opens at 1:00 p.m., gates to the facility open at 1:30 p.m., and practice begins at 2:15 p.m.

Members who are interested in attending should call (800) 469-JETS (5387).

Unfortunately for non-season ticket holding fans, each of the public practice dates are sold out to the general public due to high demand. The following practices at the AHJTC are currently open only to season ticket holders:

Sunday, July 29, at 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2:15 p.m.

At each of these dates at AHJTC, up to 1,000 fans will be able to take all the action in on the bleachers for prime views of the action. A shuttle service will be provided to and from the parking lot, water stations will be set up approaching the field, and a cooling zone and food tent are available leading up to a fan zone stocked with family-friendly activities.

The normal training camp staples will also be ready, including Jets Fest featuring a skills challenges, inflatable rides, virtual reality experiences, and a Jets shop for fans to buy the hottest gear.

WHEN AND WHERE: RUTGERS UNIVERSITY STADIUM

Tickets for the general public are still available for the Green and White practice scrimmage, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Rutgers University’s High Point Solutions Stadium at 1 Scarlet Knight Way, Piscataway Township, New Jersey.

A fan fest will be held starting at 3:00 p.m. and gates to the stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. before the inter-squad practice scrimmage starts at 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but requires a ticket for admission which can be obtained from Ticketmaster by clicking here.

For each of the open practices and the team’s Green and White practice scrimmage, members of the Gen Jets Kids Club will have a kids-only player autograph area limited to the first 125 kids each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents are encouraged to check in their children at the Gen Jets tent upon arrival.

WHEN AND WHERE: ON THE ROAD

For fans who don’t mind travelling, the Jets will hold a series of joint practices with the Washington Redskins ahead of their Aug. 16 preseason game at FedEx Field.

The practices will be held at Washington’s Bon Secours Training Center from Aug. 12 to 14, 2018. The center is located at 2401 W Leigh St, Richmond, Virginia.

It will be the first time the Jets have participated in joint practices with another club since holding court with the Giants at SUNY Albany in 2005. The sessions are free and open to the public, but require online registration for entry. For more information on parking and how you can attend, see the official ticketing site.

All dates and times are subject to change.