Filed Under:MLB All-Star Game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Houston teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer homered on consecutive pitches from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ross Stripling to start the 10th inning, part of a record 10 long balls in all, and the American League beat the NL 8-6 Tuesday night to extend its All-Star Game winning streak to six.

Aaron Judge and Mike Trout hit early solo homers for the AL, and Jean Segura hit a three-run drive for a 5-2 lead in the eighth.

After solo shots by Willson Contreras, Trevor Story and Christian Yelich for the NL, Scooter Gennett hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth off winner Edwin Diaz. Joey Votto added another home run in the bottom of the 10th off J.A. Happ, who got his first big league save.

Michael Brantley’s sacrifice fly that capped a three-run top of the 10th was the only run not driven in by a homer.

The AL has won 18 of the last 21 All-Star Games played to a decision, taking a 44-43 lead in the series, with two ties.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

