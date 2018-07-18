CHIANG RAI, Thailand (CBSNewYork) — The 12 young soccer players who were rescued from a cave in Thailand have been released from the hospital.

The boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, are taking part in news conference before heading home.

The teammates went into the cave on June 23 after soccer practice but became trapped when rain filled the cave with water. They were found by divers about 10 days later on an area of dry ground inside the cave.

Divers were able to safely pull all 12 boys and their coach from the cave during a three-day rescue operation, with the last members of the team being brought to the surface on July 10.

Speaking at the news conference about when they first heard a rescuer’s voice, one of the boys said, “We didn’t think it was real.”

“I was shocked,” said the player. “Then he asked if I was OK, so I said I was OK.”

When asked about being stranded inside the flooded cave, one of the boys said “most members can swim, but only few of them not very strong.”

The director of the hospital where the boys have been recovering for the past week said “They are ready to go home” adding they “seem fine to go ahead with their regular lives.”

Family members say they are ready to welcome the boys back home nearly a month after their ordeal first began.