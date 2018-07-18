  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Thailand Cave Rescue

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (CBSNewYork) — The 12 young soccer players who were rescued from a cave in Thailand have been released from the hospital.

The boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, are taking part in news conference before heading home.

The teammates went into the cave on June 23 after soccer practice but became trapped when rain filled the cave with water. They were found by divers about 10 days later on an area of dry ground inside the cave.

Divers were able to safely pull all 12 boys and their coach from the cave during a three-day rescue operation, with the last members of the team being brought to the surface on July 10.

Speaking at the news conference about when they first heard a rescuer’s voice, one of the boys said, “We didn’t think it was real.”

“I was shocked,” said the player. “Then he asked if I was OK, so I said I was OK.”

When asked about being stranded inside the flooded cave, one of the boys said “most members can swim, but only few of them not very strong.”

The director of the hospital where the boys have been recovering for the past week said “They are ready to go home” adding they “seem fine to go ahead with their regular lives.”

Family members say they are ready to welcome the boys back home nearly a month after their ordeal first began.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s