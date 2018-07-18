Filed Under:con artists, Crime, East Village, elderly, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are the lookout for a man who they say robbed an elderly woman in the East Village.

Investigators say the suspect made his way into an 81-year-old woman’s apartment near 13th Street and Second Avenue last Friday afternoon by claiming he needed access to her apartment to fix a leak.

The victim was not injured.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video.

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say robbed an elderly woman in the East Village. (Credit: CBS2/NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

