NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are the lookout for a man who they say robbed an elderly woman in the East Village.

Investigators say the suspect made his way into an 81-year-old woman’s apartment near 13th Street and Second Avenue last Friday afternoon by claiming he needed access to her apartment to fix a leak.

The victim was not injured.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video.

