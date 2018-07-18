  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Fire Island, Local TV, shark attack

TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark Wednesday off Fire Island.

It happened around noon at Atlantique Beach. 

A Town of Islip spokesperson described his wounds as gashes.

The spokesperson said he was able to walk onto a police boat on his own.

He was taken to Southside Hospital.

Suffolk County Police say they are investigating another possible attack at Sailor Haven Beach. The beaches are about 4.5 miles apart.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

