NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Noted New York City street artist Bradley Theodore is sharing his latest creation on Instagram.

He’s painted a mural honoring globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide last month.

The 61-year-old Bourdain was found dead June 8 in an apparent suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, an ancient village where he was working on his CNN series “Parts Unknown.”

Captioned “In a city full of villains we all need heroes,” the painting lives on the Lower East Side at Delancey and Ludlow streets.

Bourdain was an irreverent and sometimes foul-mouthed presence on TV shows starting with “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network.

“Parts Unknown,” his most recent show, was part travelogue, part history lesson, part homage to exotic foods.

Bourdain’s breakthrough as an author came with the 2000 publication of “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”

The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)