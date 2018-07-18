NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill revealed on Wednesday he’s used the department’s counter-terrorism plane three or four times to travel.

The commissioner says he most recently used the $4 million Cessna a week and a half ago to attend a state trooper’s funeral upstate.

O’Neill’s admission comes two weeks after CBS2’s Marcia Kramer revealed Mayor Bill de Blasio used the plane to travel to and from his vacation in Canada.

The plane usually flies over New York Harbor checking for suspicious activity.