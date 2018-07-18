  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    01:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    02:30 AMAmerican Dad!
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Commissioner James O'Neill, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill revealed on Wednesday he’s used the department’s counter-terrorism plane three or four times to travel.

The commissioner says he most recently used the $4 million Cessna a week and a half ago to attend a state trooper’s funeral upstate.

O’Neill’s admission comes two weeks after CBS2’s Marcia Kramer revealed Mayor Bill de Blasio used the plane to travel to and from his vacation in Canada.

The plane usually flies over New York Harbor checking for suspicious activity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s