MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island police officer walked into court with a cane Wednesday and faced the alleged drunk driver who left him seriously injured on New Year’s Eve.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there as the officer spoke publicly for the first time about the crash.

Nassau County Police Officer Willard Gomes said he’s lucky to be alive, though he’s still recovering from his injuries.

“Long lasting injuries — I’m going to have to deal with them for the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s going to be a reminder every single day when I wake up that on January 1, 2018, somebody decided to drink and drive and changed my life forever.”

Gomes was on DWI patrol in Greenvale when he became a victim himself.

Prosecutors said Keith Dillon, of New Hyde Park, was driving 70 mph with a .27 blood alcohol level – more than three times the legal limit. He was allegedly in a rage after a family argument that followed an all-you-can-drink New Year’s celebration.

“We’re here because of his selfish actions. We’re here because he stupidly decided to drive drunk,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. “This is the human toll of what happens on our roadways when people make those decisions.”

Surveillance video shows Dillon traveling south on Glen Cove Road, then crossing the median and slamming into Gomes’s unmarked police car heading north.

The litany of elevated charges against Dillon takes into account a prior DWI arrest, Gusoff reported.

“My client, yes he had a prior driving while impaired incident, but has otherwise led a completely law-abiding, respectable life. This is a tragic event, he feels incredibly remorseful for what happened. If he could take that night back, he would,” defense attorney Marc Gann said.

“I’m sure the defendant is remorseful, he’s not a career criminal. I’m sure he was out having a good time, but there’s no excuse for drinking and driving,” said Gomes. “I was out that night trying to prevent such an injury to somebody else and it is ironic that it happened to me. Hopefully I can be a lesson to someone else.”

Dillon’s attorney said his client would like to resolve the case quickly without a trial, hinting he would accept a plea deal if offered, Gusoff reported.

He is facing five to 15 years in prison on Wednesday’s upgraded charges.

Gomes is in rehab, working toward returning to the police force.