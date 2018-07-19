NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Birds are coming to Broadway, but the wooden statues won’t sing, rather inform.

For the last four months, Nicolas Holiber has used reclaimed and recycled wood to build bird statues.

The goal is to install 12 of them in Upper Manhattan and bring awareness to how real life birds are impacted by climate change.

“For me, this is a great environmental message… Combining of two amazing things: art and conservation,” said artist Nicholas Holiber.

The Brooklyn artist has partnered with the Broadway Mall Association and the organization, New York City Audubon.

He is using money from a Kick-Starter campaign to fuel his “Birds on Broadway” project.

Holiber says each statue represents a bird that is either native to New York City or passes through on their migration routes.

“They all are part of a group of over 300 North American species… that are in peril or face threats due to climate change,” he said.

The nearly nine-foot tall birds are expected to land on Broadway April, 2019. They will take over Broadway, every 10 blocks or so, from W 64th St. to W 166th St.

“Art brings people together,” said Holiber’s assistant Bishop Mcindoe. “It makes people put aside their ego and settle their differences.”

Each statue will explain the problems these birds face and what help they need.

Some New Yorkers are already looking forward to learning about this.

“I don’t think too many people are aware of what’s going on,” said Upper West Side resident Mizunay Symesom.

“I think it’s important for the next generation to actually see it,” said Upper West Side resident Peter Miranda.

Holiber says he doesn’t plan on water proofing his creations — so New Yorkers can see the wear and tear from the weather.

“Seeing that change and thinking maybe about what’s going on,” said Holiber.

The organization Big Reuse has donated the wood that’s left over from the city’s demolition and remodel projects.

The birds will be up for eight months.