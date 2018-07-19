STEAM PIPE EXPLOSIONInvestigation Into Flatiron District Street Blast Poses Health Worries, Blocks Traffic
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Forecast, John Elliott

Good afternoon, and what a great afternoon this is!

Temperatures have reached the mid 80s and the humidity is staying low.

nu tu 7day auto15 CBS2 7/19 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Winds will stay light throughout the day, not that we really need them on a fine day like this.

Skies are bright and blue with very few clouds in sight.

This will be the trend throughout tonight and tomorrow, as well.

There isn’t much going on in terms of weather in the area, but the rain will return this weekend, so enjoy the calm while it lasts.

jl shorecast 2 CBS2 7/19 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today and tomorrow are perfect for outdoor activities, especially a trip to the beach!

The UV index is high, so make sure that you are wearing plenty of sunscreen because the burn time is 20 minutes.

nu tu weekend planner CBS2 7/19 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rip current risk is low to moderate, so if you are traveling to the New York coast, make sure that you are taking precautions.

Humidity will remain lower today and tomorrow before returning this weekend.

