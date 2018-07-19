By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another picture perfect, summery day ahead of us.

This morning started off in the mid 60s around NYC, but cooler temps were observed north & west. Temps will steadily climb to the mid 80s today. Bright, blue skies will hold out throughout the day and tomorrow.

Humidity will stay low today, so it will be another great day to be outdoors.

Today and tomorrow are going to be the best beach days for the week, as rain will pop back up in the forecast this weekend. If you do decide to venture out, make sure to wear sunscreen, as the UV index is high today!

Temperatures will stay in a low to mid 80 trend over the next couple of days, going into next week. Humidity will start to come back up slightly this weekend, but won’t be as oppressive as the previous couple of days. Take advantage of the low humidity today!