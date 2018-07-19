NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in East Harlem.

It happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and 110th Street.

The motorcycle was going the wrong way on 110th when it struck a speed bump in the road. The driver and the passenger were ejected.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police have blocked off 110th Street between First and Second avenues as the investigation continues.