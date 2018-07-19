NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Witnesses at the scene of a massive steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District say it was like a volcano erupting right underneath Fifth Avenue.

“I heard a really loud boom and then a steam noise coming out,” evacuated resident Andrew Glasser told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “And we were told to evacuate our building.”

Glasser was asleep when the high-pressure steam pipe exploded around 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Fifth Avenue near 21st Street.

“I’m just in shock,” he said.

Some witnesses said the electricity went off for a few seconds just before the giant plumes of white steam came billowing out of the ground.

“Not only did the steam line burst, but it caused a disruption of a gas line, a water main and some electrical power,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The pressure from the pipe, which was installed in 1932, also caused the pavement around it to crumble.

“We saw a good amount of chunks of asphalt,” said witness Miro Bajlo.

“There were massive plumes of steam coming out, rising up against the building,” said witness Mike Wynn.

“I assured some old ladies, I said don’t walk near the manhole covers, there’s an explosion ’cause no one really knew,” said Bronx resident Patty Marsibilio.

Firefighters evacuated 28 buildings while others were told to shelter in place, including Sunny Agis, the superintendent of the Flatiron Building.

Agis spoke to CBS2 by phone from inside the building while watching the steam rise hundreds of feet.

“Like lava coming out of the earth, it was crazy,” he said. “The building is locked off. They’re not letting anybody in or out.”

ConEd urging anyone who was in the area during the explosion to bag their clothes and to take a shower. There's concern there may be asbestos in the steam. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/NWW7mKXpCP — Janelle Burrell (@BurrellTV) July 19, 2018

Samples of the air have been taken to a lab to check for asbestos. As a precaution, the FDNY has set up decontamination tents for crews and for anyone who have been in the area at the time of the explosion.

Con Edison is urging anyone in the area at the time of the blast who may have been covered in any debris to bag their clothes and take a shower.

Meanwhile, residents and employees in the area that is shut down are now waiting to hear when they’ll be able to return.

“I just hope everything is OK,” said Glasser.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the blast.