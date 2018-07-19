STEAM PIPE EXPLOSIONBlast At Fifth Ave. & 21st St. Blows Hole In Flat Iron District Street
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flatiron District, Janelle Burrell, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a massive steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Fifth Avenue between 22nd and 21st streets.

More than 100 firefighters have responded to the scene, where huge plumes of steam can be seen rising from the street with the pavement ripped apart.

Con Edison crews and the NYPD are also on scene. Authorities have been pushing people back from the area and have also evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

 

No injuries have been reported but people should expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel in the area.

As a result, R and W trains are bypassing 23 Street in both directions. Riders can use the 14th Street-Union Square stop or the 28th Street stop as an alternate.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s