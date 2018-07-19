NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a massive steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Fifth Avenue between 22nd and 21st streets.

More than 100 firefighters have responded to the scene, where huge plumes of steam can be seen rising from the street with the pavement ripped apart.

Con Edison crews and the NYPD are also on scene. Authorities have been pushing people back from the area and have also evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm steam explosion, 141 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. (photo cred: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/4jeFZayR9T — FDNY (@FDNY) July 19, 2018

Our crews are responding to the steam rupture on 5th Ave & 21st street along FDNY and NYPD to isolate the main. As a safety precaution please keep away from the area. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 19, 2018

No injuries have been reported but people should expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel in the area.

.@FDNY Steam Explosion: West 21st Street & 5th Avenue, Manhattan. Expect steam, possible smoke & traffic delays in area. People nearby avoid smoke, close windows. Multilingual/ASL link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 19, 2018

As a result, R and W trains are bypassing 23 Street in both directions. Riders can use the 14th Street-Union Square stop or the 28th Street stop as an alternate.

