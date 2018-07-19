NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man charged in the death of a Brooklyn teenager was expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Ralief Bradford, 24, is charged with murder, gang assault and criminal use of a firearm.

Police said Justin Richey was gunned down Sunday in East New York in front of a bodega near Pine Street and Blake Avenue, one day after celebrating his 16th birthday.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge the incident started with some kind of dispute. They said Richey went into a bodega, came out, and then someone pulled a gun and shot him in the torso.

Richey ran across the street where he collapsed. The teenager was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His friends said Richey was a funny guy who worked a lot of odd jobs, like doing yard work, to help his mom and siblings. He may have been doing a cleaning job before he was shot, Duddridge reported.

“The reason that he was working so hard was to take care of his family,” friend Decory Peele said. “He would like clean up, walk dogs. He just did anything anybody asked him.”