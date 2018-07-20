  • TV10/55On Air

EDISON, N.J.

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say an FBI special agent illegally took photos of a 22-year-old woman with his cellphone while she was in a dressing room at a New Jersey clothing store.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Danuel Brown is charged with invasion of privacy.

The 30-year-old Piscataway man works in the FBI’s New York field office.

Edison police responded to the store Thursday after the woman called 911.

When she confronted Brown, he identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

Investigators determined that Brown put his cell phone underneath the dressing room door and took multiple photos of the victim.

It wasn’t known Friday if Brown has retained an attorney.

An FBI spokesman declined comment on the allegations.

