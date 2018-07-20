RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for smashing a memorial in Lake Ronkonkoma dedicated to a fallen Navy SEAL from Long Island.

The stone centerpiece in Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was vandalized on Thursday, discovered broken into pieces.

Police investigators say a boy was arrested at his Ronkonkoma home at 3 a.m. on Friday.

He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and was scheduled to be arraigned in family court on a later date.

Community leaders took to social media asking for leads after the vandalism was discovered.

Murphy, of Patchogue, became the first American awarded the Medal of Honor during the Afghanistan War, when he was killed along with two fellow Navy SEALs during an ambush in 2005. He was 29.

In addition to memorials around Suffolk County, a 510-foot destroyer is named after Murphy.