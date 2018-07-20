  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lt. Michael Murphy, Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Park

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for smashing a memorial in Lake Ronkonkoma dedicated to a fallen Navy SEAL from Long Island.

The stone centerpiece in Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was vandalized on Thursday, discovered broken into pieces.

Police investigators say a boy was arrested at his Ronkonkoma home at 3 a.m. on Friday.

He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and was scheduled to be arraigned in family court on a later date.

Community leaders took to social media asking for leads after the vandalism was discovered.

Murphy, of Patchogue, became the first American awarded the Medal of Honor during the Afghanistan War, when he was killed along with two fellow Navy SEALs during an ambush in 2005. He was 29.

In addition to memorials around Suffolk County, a 510-foot destroyer is named after Murphy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s