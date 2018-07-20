NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of fallen NYPD cop Rafael Ramos is seeking the public’s help in finding their missing dog, Heaven.

The family got the dog to help bring comfort after Ramos’ death. She was born the same day Ramos died, which is why she’s named Heaven.

She wandered away from their home in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn on July 12.

The officer’s widow, Maritza Ramos, took to Facebook last week and posted a “missing” flyer for her beloved pet.

Ramos and his partner, Wenjian Liu, were murdered on December 20, 2014, while sitting inside their marked police car in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The accused gunman, 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley, was apparently upset over the police-involved deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Brinsley ran into a nearby subway station after shooting the officers and shot himself in the head.