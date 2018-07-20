  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Greatest Generation, Local TV, World War II, WWII

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of World War II veterans is dwindling, as most of them are now in their 80s and 90s.

Known as the Greatest Generation, a group of them is setting out on a transatlantic journey to share their stories.

The group boarded Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. Their seven-day cruise from Brooklyn to London is free for the vets – a way to pay tribute to the aging heroes.

Stuart Hedley is 97 years old and served in the Navy for 20 years. He was on board the U.S.S. West Virginia when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

“Planes were diving from everywhere,” he told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. “And those 50-caliber machine guns, wing guns, were spitting bullets all over the place.”

He and his fellow veterans will share their stories on board the ship in a partnership between Cunard and the Greatest Generations Foundation. They’ll share their experiences and take part in Q&A sessions with other passengers, most of whom are not veterans.

Hedley said the trip means the world to him.

“It’s a blessing beyond measure, something I never dreamed of in my greatest dreams,” he said.

Steven Melnikoff is 98 years old and was drafted into the Army. He hit the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and wants future generations to remember all those who died.

“Those people are in the cemeteries buried all over the world, in the oceans all over the world, that they gave their lives for something that was great,” he said. “We have to tell our story. We are the last of the WWII veterans that fought.”

Sixteen million Americans served in WWII. Right now, there are only about 300,000 left, with an estimated 350 dying every day, Hsu reported.

Lester Bornstein, 93, is from West Orange, New Jersey. He was drafted into the Army at 18 years old and served 22 years. His family said he’s been very sick, practically on his death bed. But when he heard about the trip, it gave him the will to live.

“I just got out of the hospital. I thought I was going to die. When I told my wife that I wanted to go on this trip, she couldn’t believe it that I would make it,” he said. “So I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s