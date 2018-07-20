SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Welcome to Harmony Dispensary, the latest facility to offer medical marijuana in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Meg Baker took an exclusive tour Friday in Secaucus.

CEO Shaya Brodchandel has a pharmaceutical background. He brought Baker behind-the-scenes into the flowering room, where they suited up in sterile white jumpsuits and sunglasses to protect their eyes from the lights that act as the sun during the growing process.

“This cannabis here that we’re growing, we’ll harvest it, dry it, cure it, send it out for testing in the state labs, and then we’ll send it to dispensing for patients,” he said.

I got a behind the scenes tour of Harmony medical marijuana dispensary in Secaucus, New Jersey – they have serviced 1,000 patients in the first 30 days since opening and say they could service the public ASAP if pot is legalized in NJ @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ZHD5yV1pi8 — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) July 20, 2018

There are more than 7,500 plants in the tech-controlled climate. They use a custom hydroponic filtration system to nourish the two-level farm. Start to finish, Brodchandel says it takes roughly three months to make the finished product.

Communications Director Leslie Hoffman says the process to open wasn’t easy – extensive background checks, inspections and fundraising took several years.

“We have plenty of medicine. We’ve been growing since October of 2017,” she said.

The dispensary has been open for 30 days and serviced 1,000 customers, so far.

Doctor recommendations vary, but state law limits patients to two ounces, which cost about $960.

Hoffman says their main priority will always be meeting the needs of their patients, but if the state pivots toward legalization, the dispensary will pivot, too.

“We’re ready today. We have the product, and we’ve got the space open, and we’re open and we’ve got four point-of-sale positions,” she said.

Harmony is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., no appointment necessary. You will need a state issued medical marijuana card.

More than 10,000 people have enrolled in New Jersey’s medical marijuana program since Gov. Phil Murphy took office, bringing the total to about 25,000 patients.

On Thursday, Jersey City loosened its marijuana laws. But on Friday, New Jersey’s attorney general said the city’s policy to decriminalize marijuana was void because it violates state criminal laws.