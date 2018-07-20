NEW YORK (Hoodline) — If you’ve got açaí bowls on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for a healthful bowl packed with the South American superfood.

Fitrition

30-09 Steinway St., Astoria

First up is Fitrition, a spot to score juice, smoothies and açaí bowls. According to its website, Fitrition started in Bayside when owners Michael Beringer, Michael Portannese and Daniela Portannese noticed a need in their neighborhood for healthy supplements and juices. Since then, it’s expanded to this Astoria location.

The açaí menu includes the Very Berry Bowl, made with organic açaí, milk, banana, blueberry and granola. For a classic American taste, try the Apple Pie Bowl, made with organic açaí, milk, apple, cinnamon and granola. Each bowl can be enhanced with whey or plant-based protein. Add-ons include chia seeds, flax seeds, sliced almonds, chocolate chips, raisins and more.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Fitrition has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Paulina S. wrote, “Absolutely love the açaí bowls that they make. The consistency is literally perfect. You also won’t be disappointed with the service, they’re super kind and always on point.”

Haven A. noted, “Great new spot! Everything is made fresh and you can tell they put a lot of thought behind the flavors and ingredients in each menu item. Açaí bowl lovers, rejoice!”

Fitrition is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

Tropi Bowls

774 Ninth Ave., Hell’s Kitchen

Tropi Bowls features açaí, pitaya, tumeric and matcha bases. Descriptions of each type are displayed in-store on mounted chalkboards.

On the menu, açaí options include the Naked Bowl, topped with homemade granola, chia seeds and a peanut butter drizzle. Feeling fruity? Check out the Tropi Bowl with homemade granola, strawberries, pineapple, kiwi, coconut flakes and honey drizzle.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Tropi Bowls is off to a strong start.

Yelper Luke S. wrote, “So fresh, so clean and oh so yummy! Extremely clean space, friendly staff and the music is great too. I ordered a custom bowl with açaí as the base topped with pineapple, banana, mangos, granola and yummy goji berries.”

Yelper Andrea L. wrote, “This place just opened right around the corner from home. Now I don’t have to go far for a healthy treat. I tried the SuperMan açaí bowl and it was delicious.”

Tropi Bowls is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Toast

968 Sixth Ave., Midtown

Toast is a cafe that offers juice, smoothies, açaí bowls and more. The establishment’s açaí bowls contain ingredients that are certified organic and fair trade, per its website.

Menu items include the Very Berry Bowl (açaí, banana, almond milk, granola, strawberry, blueberry and raspberry) and the Supergreen Bowl, made with açaí, banana, kale, spinach, almond milk, granola, mango and blueberry. (Find the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Toast, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.

Ida T. wrote, “The guys behind the counter were so friendly and nice! The açaí bowls are freshly blended right in front of you. I got the tropical bowl without coconut flakes and it was delicious with a ton of fresh (not frozen) fruit. There is also plenty of open seating upstairs. Great place.”

Steven F. noted, “Provides very fresh and healthy options. Very clean and very well-represented, affordable options available. The staff is amazing, friendly and alert to customer needs!”

Toast is open 24 hours daily.

Re:Juice Bar

1654 E. 15th St., Brooklyn

Over in Brooklyn, check out Re:Juice Bar. Along with a plethora of juices, smoothies, protein shakes and shots (all named with the re: theme), the spot offers the classic açaí bowl, topped with blueberry, coconut flakes, granola, banana and more.

Re:Juice Bar has received a warm welcome with a current rating of four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ari Z. wrote, “Delicious juices and smoothies. A very clean place with friendly workers and owners who make you feel like family.”

Christian A. noted, “Very small and quaint juice bar — I doubt more than two large people at a time could stand comfortably inside. However, the staff is very nice and my re:cover smoothie was delicious.”

Re:Juice Bar is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Saturday.)

Juice Generation

4 Astor Place, NoHo

Finally, check out NoHo’s Juice Generation. The spot offers an extensive list of açaí options, including the All-Star Açaí, made with banana, blueberry, dragonfruit, starfruit, passionfruit, hemp granola and more.

Going green? Try the Hella Good Green containing a power blend of açaí, spinach, mango, green protein, blueberries and banana. For a nuttier option, sample the Almond Butter Bliss: berries in a blend of açaí and almond butter, topped with strawberries and coconut shavings.

The eatery currently has one review from Kangqiao L.

He wrote, “It’s clean, cold and modern. It has more options than Pure Green (coconut milk and lots of passionfruit options). The staff is very fast and matter-of-fact.”

Juice Generation is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.