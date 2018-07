NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says it’s searching for a man who escaped police custody in SoHo.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday near Spring Street and Broadway.

The escapee is described as a black man, last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants and blue Nike sneakers.

Sources tell CBS2 he was arrested for petit larceny.

