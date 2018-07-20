Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Superstorm Sandy restoration work at the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels has been completed ahead of schedule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
The interiors of the tunnels include new state-of-the-art traffic control, communication and drainage systems as well as 50,000-pound steel flood gates at all tunnel portals to protect against future flooding.
“Superstorm Sandy was a wakeup call about the urgency to rebuild better, stronger and more resilient,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Salt water from Superstorm Sandy caused severe damage to both tunnels.
For more information, click here.