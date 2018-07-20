NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Superstorm Sandy restoration work at the Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels has been completed ahead of schedule, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The interiors of the tunnels include new state-of-the-art traffic control, communication and drainage systems as well as 50,000-pound steel flood gates at all tunnel portals to protect against future flooding.

“Superstorm Sandy was a wakeup call about the urgency to rebuild better, stronger and more resilient,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The post-Sandy restoration work at the Queens Midtown Tunnel and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel just finished 9 months ahead of schedule. As climate change leads to stronger storms, we're building infrastructure to match. These tunnels feature new 50,000-pound steel floodgates. pic.twitter.com/tcoMI4gL40 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 20, 2018

Salt water from Superstorm Sandy caused severe damage to both tunnels.

