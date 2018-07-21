NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 8-month-old girl was found safe after police say she was taken from her mother in Queens late Friday, triggering an early morning AMBER Alert.

Police say 8-month-old August Pippins was abducted by her 24-year-old father, Jerome Pippins, just before 10 p.m. inside a motel-turned-shelter just off the Van Wyck Expressway across from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

AMBER Alert: August Pippins, F/B/8months from Queens, NY. Suspect, Jerome Pippins M/B/23. If you see the missing or suspect please call 9-1-1. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/bVzN4CafyY. pic.twitter.com/bOGhDlzeYh — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 21, 2018

Investigators issued an AMBER Alert because August was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe both her and Jerome could have be in danger of serious harm or death.

The father and daughter were located Saturday morning. Jerome was placed in police custody with charges pending, according to police.

