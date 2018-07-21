NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Hempstead police officer was shot early Saturday after a verbal dispute with several people in the Bronx turned violent, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say a car rear-ended the off-duty officer’s vehicle near the intersection of Sedgewick Avenue and Hall of Fame Terrace in the University Heights section.

Following the collision, sources say the off-duty officer and four people from the other vehicle engaged in a verbal dispute which turned physical. At that point, sources say the off-duty officer discharged his weapon.

Sources say two of the people from the other car were shot in the leg and the officer sustained a graze wound to his leg. It wasn’t immediately known how the officer sustained his injuries.

All three were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were taken into custody as police searched for the remaining two people involved in the initial melee.

