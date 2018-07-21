8-Month-Old Girl Abducted In Queens Found Safe After AMBER Alert Issued
Filed Under:Central Park, Hillary Clinton

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hillary Clinton will be making an appearance at a summer festival in New York’s Central Park on Saturday.

Conversation, music and food highlight the OZY Fest Saturday in the park’s Rumsey Playfield.

The former Democratic presidential candidate, secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York is to be interviewed by the founder of the Emerson Collective, a nonprofit advocate of liberal causes. The subject is the “politics of the moment.”

Other guests in the festival’s star-studded lineup include comedians Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj; the band Passion Pit; and rapper Common.

Also expected from the political arena are Republican political consultant Karl Rove, Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, plus authors Malcolm Gladwell and Salman Rushdie.

Organizers say the festival was created to “break people out of their digital echo chambers.” Clinton is expected to take the stage at 5:00 p.m.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

