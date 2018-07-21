BREAKING:Suspect Barricaded Inside Trader Joe's In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — The Los Angeles Police Department says an armed shooting suspect has barricaded himself with hostages inside a Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

Police said the suspect, believed to be in his teens, got into a family dispute Saturday, during which he shot his grandmother and another female. 

He was then involved in a police chase and officer-involved shooting, police said.

More: CBS News | CBS Los Angeles

Police said the suspect ended up crashing outside the grocery store and barricading himself inside. 

“We know we have people inside, we simply don’t know how many,” the LAPD said.

Fire officials said one female victim was transported in stable condition.

No first responders were injured.

President Donald Trump said he is watching the situation “very closely.”

“Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement,” he tweeted.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

