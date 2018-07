NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police say a New Cassel teenager has been found nearly a month after he went missing.

Family members told CBS2’s Reena Roy 19-year-old Louis Germosen is safe and sound.

They reported him missing after receiving cryptic text messages saying to search Hempstead Lake State Park.

Dozens of police officers scoured the dense brush in the park, while divers searched the lake.

Germosen’s mother feared the MS-13 gang was behind his disappearance.