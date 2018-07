NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mega Millions jackpot has shot to nearly half-a-billion bucks after nobody matched all of the winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The estimated top price for the July 24th drawing is $493 million, making it the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Friday’s numbers were 1, 14, 30, 44, and 62 with Mega Ball 1.

The jackpot was last won in Ohio on May 4th.