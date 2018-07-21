NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Listen up, foodies! NYC Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday.

It’s a three-week event running from July 23rd to August 19th, so you have plenty of time to hit up some of the city’s best fine-dining hot spots.

Deals are offered Monday through Friday, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional at the over 380 participating restaurants spanning 42 neighborhoods across all five boroughs.

Hundreds of restaurants are taking part this year, including the 21 Club in Midtown Manhattan. Executive Chef Sylvain Delpique stopped by to offer us a taste of what’s on their menu this year.

For a look at which restaurants are participating in this summer’s biggest culinary event, make sure to check out the official website.