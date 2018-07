NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Officers conducted a wellness check around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at her apartment building on Lenox Road.

Detectives remove electronics from #EastFlatbush #Brooklyn apartment building where 58 y/o woman found bound and unresponsive in bedroom closet @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gywOIcjsZ0 — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) July 21, 2018

Sources told CBS2 the 58-year-old victim was found bound in her closet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman as Kyinar Thein.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.