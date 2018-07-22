  • TV10/55

Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Parks Department is trying to figure out what’s killed more than two dozen raccoons in Central Park over the past month.

So far, none of the 26 raccoons have tested positive for rabies but officials are still awaiting tests results from nine of the animals.

Two did test positive for canine distemper virus, which cannot be spread to humans. Officials say the trend doesn’t pose a threat to pets as long as their vaccinations are up to date.

If you see a sick or injured raccoon, the Parks Department says you should call 3-1-1.

