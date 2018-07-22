NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and John Marshall introduce Willow and Wishbone, two young dogs looking for forever homes.

Wishbone is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix who is housebroken. This little sweet boy is charming, graceful and sassy! He loves to go for walks and playing with his toys and Willow.

Willow is a 3-year-old Foxhound / Chihuahua mix. Though she is startled by loud noises and somewhat shy at first, once Willow is in her element, she is independent, easy-going and sweet-tempered! Willow also loves going for walks and playing with her best friend, Wishbone.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.