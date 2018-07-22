  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMThe Addams Family
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    2:30 PMDon't Blink
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2018
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Furry Friend Finder, Local TV, Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and John Marshall introduce Willow and Wishbone, two young dogs looking for forever homes.

Wishbone is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix who is housebroken. This little sweet boy is charming, graceful and sassy! He loves to go for walks and playing with his toys and Willow.

Willow is a 3-year-old Foxhound / Chihuahua mix. Though she is startled by loud noises and somewhat shy at first, once Willow is in her element, she is independent, easy-going and sweet-tempered! Willow also loves going for walks and playing with her best friend, Wishbone.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s