EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants have signed rookie first-round pick running back Saquon Barkley to a contract.

The deal is worth $31.2 million over four years and includes a $20.76 million signing bonus, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The No. 2 overall selection from Penn State rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 102 passes, eight for scores, in three seasons with the Nittany Lions. He had 5,538 total yards on 791 touches for averages of 7.0 yards per play and 145.7 yards per game.

Barkley joins four draft choices who had previously signed: guard Will Hernandez of UTEP (second round), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter of Georgia (third round), defensive tackle B.J. Hill of North Carolina State (third round), and quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond (fourth round).

Defensive tackle RJ McIntosh, a fifth-rounder, is the only unsigned draft choice.

Coach Pat Shurmur will hold his first practice Monday with the team’s rookies, quarterbacks and selected veterans.

