NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews were racing against the clock on Sunday to make repairs before the start of the work week after a part of a Long Island Rail Road train moving through the West Side Yard derailed.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tells CBS2 the train, which wasn’t in passenger service, was moving through the yard Saturday evening when two of the middle cars derailed. No customers were on board at the time of the derailment, but the MTA says one employee on board reported back pain after the incident.

Service along the LIRR was unaffected as crews worked to repair damage to the tracks which allow train movement to and from the yard, according to the MTA. It wasn’t immediately known if service during the Monday morning rush would be affected.

The cause of the Saturday derailment remained under investigation. For more information, click here.