TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Utility officials say more than 16,000 customers in New Jersey remained without power late Sunday morning after overnight rain and winds knocked down trees and power lines.

NorthJersey.com reports that more than 14,000 Jersey Central Power and Light customers were without electricity, with the most outages in Monmouth, Morris and Middlesex counties.

About 1,600 PS&G customers also had no power, including hundreds in Union, Middlesex and Essex counties.

In Queens, New York, high winds knocked down trees and damaged cars.

The wind is not only wreaking havoc at #TheOpen. #NYPD ESU was busy removing a tree knocked down by the today’s wind on 177th Street in Queens. The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TE0Xh4zoJA — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 22, 2018

Officials say gusts reaching 40 miles per hour early Sunday knocked down trees and power lines.

Forecasters expect scattered showers, some possibly severe, for the rest of the weekend with gusty but not severe winds.