TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Utility officials say more than 16,000 customers in New Jersey remained without power late Sunday morning after overnight rain and winds knocked down trees and power lines.
NorthJersey.com reports that more than 14,000 Jersey Central Power and Light customers were without electricity, with the most outages in Monmouth, Morris and Middlesex counties.
About 1,600 PS&G customers also had no power, including hundreds in Union, Middlesex and Essex counties.
In Queens, New York, high winds knocked down trees and damaged cars.
Officials say gusts reaching 40 miles per hour early Sunday knocked down trees and power lines.
Forecasters expect scattered showers, some possibly severe, for the rest of the weekend with gusty but not severe winds.