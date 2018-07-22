NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The rapper known as Tekashi69 says two men forced him from a car at an intersection and robbed him of jewelry.

The New York Police Department says the rapper went to a police precinct early Sunday to report what happened to him.

Authorities say he stated he had been the passenger in a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn and the two men got out and forced him into their car.

According to the police report, two men displayed firearms, took Tekashi69’s cellphone away and put him into their vehicle to drive to an undisclosed location.

Police say the rapper says the men forced him to call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did. Police say the rapper reports the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left.

Police say the rapper became uncooperative after filing the report.

In June, Tekashi69 – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and also goes by 6ix9ine – was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport on a warrant for charges out of Texas related to an altercation at a shopping mall in Houston back in January.

The Bushwick-born rapper is most known for his single “Gummo.”