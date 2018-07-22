BREAKING9 People Hurt In Downtown Toronto Shooting, Police Say
Filed Under:Toronto

TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Canada say nine people were injured when a shooter opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood late Sunday.

Canadian police and emergency personnel services responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m.

Local television station CP24 showed images of multiple ambulances and other first responders at the scene, with several people being treated by paramedics.

Police sources told Canadian outlet Global News nine people were shot, including a nine-year-old child.

Police didn’t immediately release any further details of the shooting.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

