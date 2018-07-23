WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – In this unassuming brick building in Newark, N.J., is a more than 100-year-old family run business making something you might not expect to have roots in the garden state: Cowboy hats.

“It’s a big surprise that we make so many hats, and we make them in Newark,” said Dean Serratelli of the Serratelli Hat Company. “We’ve basically had to survive by manufacturing in the United States.”

Because Serratelli has been manufacturing his wide-brimmed beauties in the USA for decades, it was picked to represent New Jersey in President Trump’s “Made in America” showcase in Washington D.C., reports CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“After many years of decline, American manufacturing is coming back bigger and better and stronger than ever before,” said Trump on Monday.

One manufacturer from each state is showcasing their U.S.-made products at the White House, including the Wiffle Ball, Inc. from Shelton, Conn.

“I know how difficult it is for companies to make a decision either to stay in the U.S. or to go,” said David Mullany, president of Wiffle Ball, Inc.

“We’re focused on making our products where we are,” he said. “Our products are sourced domestically. We just gotta keep our heads down and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Today’s event comes as the Trump administration battles it out in a trade war with China and the European Union.

“I think we’re already becoming more pro-U.S. manufacturing with what President Trump is doing with China right now,” said Serratelli “I’d to see us push more and thrive in those circumstances.”

“We have a mother and son working here,” added Ali Ehsan, director of operations at the Serratelli Hat Co.

Ehsan believes success comes from a strong family foundation.

“It’s like you know everybody takes pride in what kind of hat we make, and really put the effort in there,” he said.

One hat can take as little as 20 minutes to make depending on its design. Esahn says they make as many as 1,200 in one day.