CANADA (CBS Local) – As the restrictions on marijuana continue to be loosened, scientists in Canada have reportedly developed the first beer brewed from cannabis.

According to the small Ontario laboratory, Province Brands, most beers marketed as a cannabis-infused beverage only use marijuana oil mixed in with barley.

“That’s not what we do. Our beer is brewed from the stalks, stem and roots of the cannabis plant,” Dooma Wendschuh said, via The Guardian.

Canada is set to become the second country to legalize marijuana for recreational use on October 17. “Canada is already leading the world in creating an industry around medical cannabis and we expect them to continue to lead the world in trading and industry around adult-use cannabis,” Wendschuh added.

Wendschuh, originally from Miami, reportedly moved to Canada in 2016 to take advantage of the country’s new stance on marijuana products.

Chemists eventually hit on a combination of hops, water, yeast, and cannabis to create the new beverage. Any alcohol produced during the brewing is reportedly removed, resulting in a non-alcoholic and gluten-free beer which offers drinkers a high.

“The beer hits you very quickly, which is not common for a marijuana edible,” Province Brands explains.