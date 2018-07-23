NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A total of 12 buildings near the site last week’s steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron distrct have now been declared safe allowing businesses to reopen and residents are returning home.

For others in the 33 buildings still closed, hundreds are still unable to go home, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

“It’s very unsettling,” said David Base, one of those affected when the blast near 21st Street and Fifth Avenue sent asbestos-filled steam and pieces of the pipe flying.

“We really have no indication how long will be before we can fully return and actually live in our homes again,” he said.

Crews have been spraying the facades of buildings to wash off any asbestos.

Elizabeth Reid lives close to the accident site. Her building was not closed down but she has not returned to her apartment anyway.

“I’m not sure how safe things are,” she said. “I don’t safe living there right now?”

Con Edison is compensating displaced households $500, and noting those who do not feel that amount is enough can file a claim for “other related expenses.”

The Office of Emergency Management will says NYPD will be offering to help residents of the closed buildings who may have left critical items in their apartment such as necessary medication.

Two community briefings will be held tonight at the Clinton School to answer questions for residents. The city is also providing live updates as buildings are cleared for reoccupation through information on the city’s website.

In addition to local residents, traffic on the street saw bus service back Monday along Fifth Avenue near the blast site.

