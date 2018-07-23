  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico Monday for the fifth time since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

He’ll be joined by university students, labor leaders and elected officials who will help out with rebuilding projects.

Cuomo has blasted the federal response to the hurricane, calling it a “national disgrace.”

“While the federal government turns its back on Puerto Rico, New Yorkers have stood with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico since day one of this tragedy, and we will continue to stand with them until the job is done,” he said in a statement. “Puerto Rico still faces a long road to recovery, and New York will walk with them every step of the way.”

The governor will return to New York Tuesday evening.

